Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,280. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.