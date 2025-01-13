Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Denver PWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $278,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,280. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $22.84 and a one year high of $28.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.