Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 213.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,562 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,960,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,701,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.