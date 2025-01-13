Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,503,000.

BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,562 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

