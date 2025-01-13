Seele-N (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00005632 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00019263 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005194 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

