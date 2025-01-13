Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 82,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 188.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. 2,766,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $43.33.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

