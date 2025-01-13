Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 690,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,584. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.