Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 690,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,584. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
