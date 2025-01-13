Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 343,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $558.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.