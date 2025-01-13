Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELG. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,766,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 234,338 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. 348,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,787. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

