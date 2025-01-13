Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,051,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 73,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,177,000 after acquiring an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,143. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

