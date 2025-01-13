ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $100.13. 452,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,163. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.83.

About ServiceTitan

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.