Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,884,216.95. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 473,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,522. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.58. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.71.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.40.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

