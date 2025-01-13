Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Expands By 387.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDEW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

