Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Expands By 387.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 387.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLDEW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,955. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.27. Blade Air Mobility has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
About Blade Air Mobility
