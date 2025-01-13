Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 766.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 7,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
