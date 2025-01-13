Short Interest in Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Rises By 766.7%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CZMWY traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 7,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,797. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.