Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Expands By 582.6%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 582.6% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Croda International Trading Down 2.0 %

About Croda International

OTCMKTS COIHY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,871. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

