Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rises By 5,333.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 5,333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 26,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,741. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

