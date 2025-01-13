Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 1,112.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 1,112.1% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,392. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $934.91 million during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

