Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Rises By 291.3%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:HOVRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.

New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically.

