Short Interest in New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW) Rises By 291.3%

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 291.3% from the December 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
New Horizon Aircraft Trading Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ:HOVRW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 52,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,220. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. New Horizon Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17.
New Horizon Aircraft Company Profile
