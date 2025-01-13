Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 2,250.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UCB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.83. 12,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

