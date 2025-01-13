Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Increases By 2,250.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UCB Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UCBJY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.83. 12,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.41. UCB has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
UCB Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UCB
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.