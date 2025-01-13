Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Grows By 548.0%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 548.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. 154,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,996. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.11.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

