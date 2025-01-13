Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Expands By 500.0%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vontobel Price Performance

Shares of VONHF stock remained flat at C$64.07 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.79. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$64.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.07.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

