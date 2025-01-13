Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Expands By 500.0%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vontobel Price Performance
Shares of VONHF stock remained flat at C$64.07 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.79. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$64.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.07.
About Vontobel
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.