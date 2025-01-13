Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Increases By 21,300.0%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 21,300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

White Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

White Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Get White Gold alerts:

White Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.