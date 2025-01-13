Short Interest in White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF) Increases By 21,300.0%

White Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WHGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, an increase of 21,300.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
White Gold Stock Down 2.9 %
White Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. White Gold has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
White Gold Company Profile
