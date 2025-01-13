Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 261 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGLT. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $352,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,454,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 211,658 shares during the last quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.2% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,162. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.89 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

