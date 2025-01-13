Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH traded up $8.45 on Monday, hitting $294.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,352. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.38. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.69 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.18.

Get Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.