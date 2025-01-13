Signet Financial Management LLC Has $13.53 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Persium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $87.81.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
