Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atmos Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 36,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,177. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

