Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 5,531 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 294,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 468,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,247. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

