Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,653 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGZ. CHB Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,015,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $731,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 113,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:AGZ traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,693. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $110.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

