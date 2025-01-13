Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,804 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.99. 2,188,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,583. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.14 and a 1-year high of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.