Sivia Capital Partners LLC Buys 391 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 72.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.06. 90,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.20. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

