Sivia Capital Partners LLC Makes New $78,000 Investment in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Cosan by 142,193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,132,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,863 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cosan by 339.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Cosan during the third quarter worth $808,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSAN shares. UBS Group upgraded Cosan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

Cosan Trading Up 3.4 %

CSAN traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 525,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Cosan S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

