Sivia Capital Partners LLC Sells 72 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.11. 1,117,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,420. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

