South Bow (SOBO) and Its Competitors Financial Review

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare South Bow to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. South Bow pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.6% and pay out 117.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South Bow and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A 13.29 South Bow Competitors $10.59 billion $805.98 million 15.00

Analyst Ratings

South Bow’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for South Bow and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 3 1 2 2.38 South Bow Competitors 166 1638 1800 170 2.52

South Bow currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies have a potential upside of 17.76%. Given South Bow’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors 29.09% 23.03% 9.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South Bow rivals beat South Bow on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

South Bow Company Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

