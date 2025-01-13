Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Performance
Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Spark New Zealand
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Snowflake Stock: Bullish Upgrades Demand Investors’ Attention
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.