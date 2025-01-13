Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 78.8% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

Spark New Zealand stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

