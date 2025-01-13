Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.56.

SDE has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$4.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$699.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.70. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.78 and a one year high of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.55 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.305004 earnings per share for the current year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

