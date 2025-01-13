SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 998,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 438,989 shares.The stock last traded at $19.48 and had previously closed at $19.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $264,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

