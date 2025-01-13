SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Boosted by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.24. 1,893,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,610. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.