SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAF stock remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Monday. 12,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

