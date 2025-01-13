Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0413 on Top Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Status has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $164.51 million and approximately $17.80 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00005628 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005153 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,985,188,816 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.87816825 with 3,985,188,815.81391976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04268228 USD and is down -8.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 162 active market(s) with $14,229,177.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.