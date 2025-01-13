Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) versus Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Critical Survey

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) and Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Lineage and Summit Industrial Income REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lineage -12.18% -9.89% -3.51% Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lineage 0 6 10 1 2.71 Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lineage and Summit Industrial Income REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lineage currently has a consensus target price of $87.31, indicating a potential upside of 57.40%. Given Lineage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Dividends

Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lineage and Summit Industrial Income REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lineage $5.33 billion 2.38 -$77.40 million N/A N/A Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lineage.

Summary

Lineage beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

