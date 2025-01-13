Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 142 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9,940.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Target by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 11.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 711.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $188.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Target from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Target Trading Down 1.9 %

TGT traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.89. 4,057,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,581,125. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.58 and a 200 day moving average of $145.53. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

