Sunflower Bank N.A. Buys 20 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $7.21 on Monday, hitting $1,910.42. 120,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,416. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,178.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,919.36. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.42, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total transaction of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total value of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. The trade was a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,450 shares of company stock worth $30,985,908. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,024.31.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

