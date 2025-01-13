Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.5% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.68. 16,907,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,118,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.50.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

