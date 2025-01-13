Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 661.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,146.1% during the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 407,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,542,000 after acquiring an additional 375,103 shares during the period. Headwater Capital Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $49,372,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,735,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,281,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.94 and a 200-day moving average of $183.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $222.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

