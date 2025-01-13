Tellor Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $138.23 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $138.23 million and $36.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $52.31 or 0.00056941 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91,516.53 or 0.99615304 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,734.33 or 0.98763879 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,713,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,412 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
