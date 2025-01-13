Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.60.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $392.36. 25,389,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,563,750. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day moving average of $281.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

