Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $127.45 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $2,630.51 or 0.02866626 BTC on exchanges.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is gold.tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

