Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $39,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.26. 1,640,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,546,571. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $155.46 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

