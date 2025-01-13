Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after buying an additional 782,053 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.21. 3,111,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,690. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.73 and its 200 day moving average is $199.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.46 and a 52-week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

