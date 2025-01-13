The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Boeing Stock Down 0.8 %

Boeing stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,023,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,258. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $217.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.39 and a 200 day moving average of $165.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

