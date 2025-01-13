The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.35. 177,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.39. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

